Voir et entendre – Semaine du 15 janvier 2020
RENCONTRES
Le mardi 21 janvier, 19h, bibliothèque municipale, Sainte-Thérèse: LE POÈTE EN ROBE DE CHAMBRE REÇOIT MANI SOLEYMANLOU. Animation: Christian Vézina. Inscription obligatoire en ligne ou à la bibliothèque. Renseignements: [www.sainte-therese.ca].
ÉVÉNEMENTS
Le samedi 18 janvier, 19h, bibliothèque municipale, Sainte-Thérèse: NUIT DE LECTURE À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE. Inscription obligatoire en ligne ou à la bibliothèque. Renseignements : 450 434-1440, poste 2400 ou [www.sainte-therese.ca].
Jusqu’au 25 mars, centre d’exposition, Blainville: EXPOSITION – ENSEMBLE CONTRE LE GÉNOCIDE: COMPRENDRE, QUESTIONNER, PRÉVENIR. Visites commentées avec l’historien municipal les 22 janvier, 13 février et 12 mars. Renseignements: [blainville.ca].
Les 21 et 22 mars, de 10h à 16h, Maison du citoyen et Place de la culture, Boisbriand: EXPOSITION BOISPHILEX 2020. Dans le cadre du 25e anniversaire du club Les Timbrés de Boisbriand. Renseignements: Jo-Anna Nadon Villeneuve au 450 435-8604.
ARTS VISUELS
Le samedi 18 janvier, de 11h à 15 h, centre d’exposition, Blainville: RENCONTRE ART-THÉ AVEC JOLIC. Dans le cadre de l’exposition «L’abstrait a définitivement un sens» qui se poursuit jusqu’au 26 janvier. Renseignements: [blainville.ca].
Jusqu’au 15 mars, centre d’exposition, Blainville: EXPOSITION – UN MÊME VISAGE. Par les membres de Blainville-Art et du Club Photo Blainville. Renseignements: [blainville.ca].
MUSIQUE ET VARIÉTÉS
Le samedi 18 janvier, 21h, Bière au menu, Bois-des-Filion: JOHNNY CASH MACHINE – HOMMAGE À JOHNNY CASH. Renseignements: 450 621-0611. [www.biereaumenu.com].
Le vendredi 24 janvier, 20h, Cabaret BMO, Sainte-Thérèse: ROXANE BRUNEAU. Renseignements: 450 434-4006. [www.odyscene.com].
HUMOUR
Le mercredi 15 janvier, 20h, Théâtre Lionel-Groulx, Sainte-Thérèse: PHILIPPE BOND. Renseignements: 450 434-4006. [www.odyscene.com].
Le jeudi 16 janvier, 20h, Cabaret BMO, Sainte-Thérèse: JERÉMY DEMAY (DERNIÈRE CHANCE). Renseignements: 450 434-4006. [www.odyscene.com].
Le vendredi 17 janvier, 20h, Cabaret BMO, Sainte-Thérèse: ARNAUD SOLY EN RODAGE. Renseignements: 450 434-4006. [www.odyscene.com].
Le mercredi 22 janvier, 20h, Bière au menu, Bois-des-Filion: NEEV EN RODAGE. Renseignements: 450 621-0611. [www.biereaumenu.com].
Le vendredi 24 janvier, 20h, Théâtre Lionel-Groulx, Sainte-Thérèse: FRANÇOIS BELLEFEUILLE. Renseignements: 450 434-4006. [www.odyscene.com].
Le vendredi 24 janvier, 20h, Centre culturel, Lorraine: SOIRÉE D’HUMOUR AVEC CHRISTINE MORENCY. Renseignements: 450 434-4006. [www.odyscene.com].
THÉÂTRE
Le jeudi 23 janvier, 20h, Théâtre Lionel-Groulx, Sainte-Thérèse: LA DÉTRESSE ET L’ENCHANTEMENT. Renseignements: 450 434-4006. [www.odyscene.com].
JEUNE PUBLIC
Le dimanche 19 janvier, 11h, Centre communautaire, Blainville: OPÉRA-BONBON. Pour les 3 à 5 ans. Renseignements: 450 434-4006. [www.odyscene.com].
POÉSIE
Le dimanche 19 janvier, de 14h à 16h30, Maison du citoyen, Saint-Eustache: LECTURE DE RUTH BENCHÉTRIT. Dimanche en poésie. Une présentation de Toulèsarts Saint-Eustache. Contribution: 5 $. Renseignements: 450 623-3271 ou helenatoulesarts@gmail.com.
CONFÉRENCES, LANCEMENTS
Le mercredi 22 janvier, 19h, bibliothèque municipale, Sainte-Thérèse: ÉPAVES DU CANADA. Avec Nathalie Lasselin, cinéaste marin. Renseignements: [www.sainte-therese.ca].
CINÉMA
Le vendredi 17 janvier, 19h30, Théâtre Lionel-Groulx, Sainte-Thérèse: ÉTHIOPIE – SUR LA PISTE DES ORIGINES. Présenté par Les Grands Explorateurs. Renseignements: [www.lesgrandsexplorateurs.com].
Le mercredi 22 janvier, 19h30, Cabaret BMO, Sainte-Thérèse: MATTHIAS ET MAXIME. Renseignements: 450 434-4006. [www.odyscene.com].